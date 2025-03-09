MILWAUKEE — One person died in a shooting at Dineen Park Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. According to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was given CPR and treated with a LUCAS machine at the park, then transported to an area hospital. The victim later died.

MCSO is also reporting a second victim walked into a hospital for treatment. There is no confirmation that the two victims are related to the same incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. MCSO said no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.