KENOSHA, Wis. — A body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

Kenosha Police Department responded to a call that a body was discovered at Eichelman Park around 4:55 p.m. on March 9.

KPD recovered the body and turned it over to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eichelman Park has since reopened.

Police are not releasing any further information about the body at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.