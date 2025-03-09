UPDATE 3/9/25 9:40 PM — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating for three shooting victims at Dineen Park.

The first victim has been identified as a 19-year-old man. He was found with gunshot injuries around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday and later died at the hospital.

MCSO said a short while later, a second 19-year-old man walked into a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. MCSO believes he was also shot at Dineen Park.

In another part of Milwaukee on Sunday, a 26-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle. He was also likely injured at Dineen Park.

MCSO says the investigation is fluid and ongoing.

MILWAUKEE — One person died in a shooting at Dineen Park Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported March 9 around 4:15 p.m. According to Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was given CPR and treated with a LUCAS machine at the park, then transported to an area hospital. The victim later died at the hospital.

MCSO is also reporting a second victim walked into a hospital for treatment. There is no confirmation that the two victims’ injuries are related to the same incident.

The shooting remains under investigation. MCSO said no other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.