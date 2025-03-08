UPDATE at 7:15p.m. on 3/8/2025: One person is dead and another injured in an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

Officers responded to a call around 3:15pm to 2 people trying to enter a business near 32nd and Villard. The person who called police said that one of the people was armed and fired shots in their direction.

Police eventually located both people near 37th and Lancaster. After failing to drop police commands to drop the gun, an officer fired, killing a 41-year-old man. His gun was found next to him.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The officer who fired his weapon is a 43-year-old man with over 10 years of service. He’s being placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues.

No officers were hurt in this incident. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident, with Wauwatosa Police Department serving as the lead agency.

