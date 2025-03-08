MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Health Department in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, Children’s Wisconsin and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers have set multiple dates for blood lead screening clinics in the coming weeks.

This comes after students at Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, Maryland Avenue Montessori and Trowbridge Street schools tested for high blood lead levels.

Now students at each school, regardless of age are encouraged by Milwaukee commissioner of health Mike Totoraitis to get screened March 15th at Bradley Tech School from 9a.m. to 1p.m.

“A lot of information will be going to the parents of the four schools and those will be listed online as well,” said Totoraitis. “We’re really hoping we’ll having as seamless as possible for parents with children and hopefully this time we’ll be good.”

In efforts to clean all four schools, deputy health commissioner Tyler Weber says concrete floors will be sealed to prevent lead dust.

“We are recommending even beyond these four schools that every concrete floor has a sealant on it,” said Weber. “It makes it easier to clean, it makes it easier to remove the lead dust because concrete can really hang onto that dust. Even after triple, quadruple cleanings, those floors aren’t getting to the levels that we want to see.”

Those cleaning efforts were apparent during the press conference on Friday when Weber said that out of 60 dust wipe tests done at Trowbridge, five tests still revealed high levels of lead dust in parts of the building.

MHD and MPS have determined at this time that more cleaning efforts must be done at Trowbridge by closing the school for another week.

In an email sent to parents, MPS announced that it would do another round of deep cleaning to the remaining areas where high lead dust levels were concentrated at.

If the school is fully cleaned and approved by MHD, students at Trowbridge may be able to return to classes by March 14th.

But the lead issue within MPS is by no means over.

Totoraitis also announced on Friday that MPS has asked the health department to inspect 10 other schools that could have potential lead dust issues.

While no list has been revealed, Totoraitis said that the number of schools were chosen based on how old buildings were and MPS reporting possible areas of contamination.

Visual tests will be done at the 10 schools and only later will other tests such as dust wipes may be used if conditions in certain buildings show extreme signs of deterioration in paint, walls, or pipes.