Wausau: Mayor vetoes council resolution on Medicaid.

Medicaid funding is top of mind for many Americans because of recent actions of the administration. In Wausau, Mayor Doug Diny vetoed a city council resolution asking state and federal representatives to protect Medicaid funding, stating in a memo that the council was “abusing its position to promulgate Democrat Party messaging and scare people.” The council unanimously approved the resolution at its Feb. 25 meeting. The resolution was titled, “Expressing opposition to any proposed federal or state cuts to Medicaid.” The Journal Sentinel quoted Lisa Rasmussen, council president and District 7 alderperson; “We know that people’s ability or inability to get the care they need affects us and affects our taxpayers in other ways when those services are not available. That usually comes to roost at the local or county level when those failures exist.” Diny listed two reasons for the veto in a statement. First, the city has “enough work for Council members” and “the council would do best to stay in its lane.” And second, that city voters elect council members for “City issues” and state and federal elected officials for state and federal issues, and that the council does not have a right to speak to state and federal topics. Full Story

Kenosha: Kenosha museum exhibit celebrates iconic action figures.

for millions of kids, their first exposure to the Armed Forces was through a 12 inch plastic warrior named Joe. Introduced in 1964 by Hasbro, G.I. Joe became iconic and led to the term “action figure”. Now Joe is getting his well deserved attention in a new exhibit at the Kenosha’s Civil War Museum. The exhibit is part of the collection of Gene Salecker, an author and historian who has been collecting the action figures since his childhood and now has more than 150 original G.I. Joe items, manufactured between 1964 and 1968. The Kenosha News quoted Doug Dammann, the Kenosha Public Museums’ education coordinator; “It’s been a fun departure for us. There are two factors in this exhibit: Nostalgia for folks who remember playing with these toys, and a look at how G.I. Joe really revolutionized toy technology.” Toy soldiers had already been around for several decades when G.I. Joe burst onto the scene, but they were nothing like Joe. He had movable arms and legs. In fact, G.I. Joe had 21 moving parts, allowing him to bend at the knees and elbows. Even his wrists could move. Let’s not forget the introduction of the “kung-fu grip! Joe has had many iterations over the decades, but he’s always ready for action. The exhibit runs through March 9 and admission is free. Full Story

Dane: Testicle Festival returns this weekend.

Weekends are a time to go nuts, and tomorrow, folks in Dane will be taking that very literally. The annual Testicle festival returns to the Springfield Corners Dance Hall. The event starts at 2:00 and our pal “The Fabulous farm babe” Pam Jahnke and her team will be there with games and prizes. You don’t need a spoonful of sugar to help the testicle go down, but there will be music by the Lights Out Band to help your digestion. The band hits the stage at 5:30. For the unfamiliar, a “testicle festival” is pretty much what the name implies. It’s an event where the featured activity is the consumption of animal testicles, usually battered and fried. The oldest testicle festival takes place in Byron, Illinois. Testicles have a flavor that is often described as mild, creamy, and slightly metallic. The taste is often likened to other organ meats, such as kidney or liver, but with its own unique twist. If you go, have a ball! Full Story