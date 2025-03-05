MILWAUKEE – School Resource Officers are expected to be back in MPS schools by March 15th, following an agreement with the City of Milwaukee approved by the MPS Board on Tuesday evening. The agreement came the same day a memorandum of understanding was passed by the Milwaukee Common Council.

“I’m used to working with our police community, and so we’re going to make sure that it’s a good implementation [and] that we’re working with the full community and our full school communities on the implementation,” new Supt. Brenda Cassellius told our partners at TMJ4 News after the board’s Tuesday meeting.

RELATED: Milwaukee Public Schools reaches contract with superintendent

The agreement requires the City and MPS to provide 40 hours of training and a list of which officers are assigned to which schools in the district by March 15th.

“(As a police officer), working in a school is a bit different,” 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “(Officers) need to understand school rules. You’re dealing with an adolescent mind. You need some of the same training the teachers get as it relates to behavior, emotion, etc.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: