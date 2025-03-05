MILWAUKEE — The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows a large percentage of registered voters are unfamiliar with the candidates in the spring election.

For the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, 38% don’t have an opinion on candidate Brad Schimel and 58% don’t have an opinion on candidate Susan Crawford. However, 83% of voters say they are aware that the election would tip the perceived partisan balance on the court.

Large donations are pouring in for both Schimel and Crawford in what could be the most expensive supreme court race in Wisconsin history.

For State Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Marquette Poll shows 64% of registered voters lack an opinion of incumbent Jill Underly and 71% haven’t heard enough about her opponent, Brittany Kinser. In the Feb. 18 primary, Underly won 38% of the vote and Kinser claimed 34.5% of the votes.

The poll also asked about President Trump’s job performance and national issues. After six weeks in office, 48% of those polled in Wisconsin approve of the job Trump is doing and 51% disapprove.

Opinion on policy issues like Trump’s freezing spending and closing of agencies, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, and deportation of immigrants is largely divided by political party. However, more of the public remains skeptical about tariffs with 51% saying tariffs hurt the economy.