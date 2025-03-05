DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who failed to return to the jail on March 4.

30-year-old Alissa Leeman is an inmate in the Dodge County Jail with court-ordered Huber privileges that allow her to to leave the facility for work and medical appointments.

On March 4, Leeman left the Dodge County Jail to go to work in Horicon. She then reportedly left work early to go to Walgreens in Beaver Dam, and was last known to be at the Super 8 hotel in Beaver Dam around 3:30 p.m. She failed to return to the jail by 4:45 p.m.

Alissa Leeman. Images courtesy of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Leeman was last seen wearing a heavy gray jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and a gray knit cap. Her last-known address is in Green Bay.

Anyone with information should contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726.