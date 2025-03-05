MILWAUKEE — New finanical data from Milwaukee Public Museum leadership indicates more than three-quarters of their 240 million dollar fundraising goal for a new museum building has been reached.

Museum president and CEO Ellen Censky reported Tuesday to the Milwaukee County Committee on Parks and Culture that 191 million dollars has been raised for the new facility, when coupled with public funding. 105 million of those dollars comes from private donors. “As a reminder, this campaign has always been planneed to run throughout the plannign and construction process all the way to opening,” said Censky. Fundraising for the new building is expected to continue for another two years.

Last December, Vice President and General Manager of Mortensen Kurt Thuene told WTMJ concrete pouring on what will be the first and second stories of the approximately 200,000 square feet structure has already finished. Theune says the team is still on track for the museum’s planned early 2027 grand opening. Exterior work will continue through most of 2025, before the interior construction commences in 2026.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: “We’re going to stick the landing on this one”: Work continues on new Milwaukee Public Museum

Construction workers chat in front of the future Milwaukee Public Museum at 6th and McKinley downtown. December 19th, 2024. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

The financial report Tuesday also included an update on the status of the current museum facility. According to Censky, the property experienced severe icing during a stretch of very cold weather in January, with some single-pane windows accumulating two inches of ice.

“This is also due to the fact that the museum has no insulation on the outside,” said Censky.

The current museum building was built in 1963, and museum officials say it has too many years of deferred maintainence to deem it usable for the future. Milwaukee County has not shared ideas for what could occupy the building once the museum moves to 1310 North Sixth Street location.

As for that moving process, Censky says a plan is still being worked on for props at the current museum that won’t be moved to the new location. The props that will be repurposed for display in the new museum have been chosen, but a full list has not been made public. An extra 15 staff have been hired to help with the process.

Future Milwaukee Public Museum rendering. Image Credit: Milwaukee Public Museum

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: