MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for critically missing 11-year-old Erick Johnson.

He was last seen Wednesday, March 5 around 9 am near 83rd St. and Glenn Ave., just west of Fond du Lac Ave.

MPD describes Johnson as an African American male, 4’08”, 55 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair styled in an afro. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes with white stripes on the side.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.