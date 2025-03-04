RACINE, Wis. — A convicted sex criminal who the Racine County Sheriff’s Office described as residing across the street from an elementary school was arrested when authorities raided his home, allegedly collecting varied evidence of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Please be advised that the contents of this article are not suitable for all audiences. Read ahead at your own discretion.

According to Racine County authorities, investigators searched Cruz’ residence on Grange Ave between 17th St. and 18th. St — described as “directly across from the playground of Knapp Elementary School – where 20 to 30 children were enjoying recess” — on March 3, 2025.

The search came after a tip was shared with local authorities via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They identified the suspect as 41-year-old Edgar Aguero Cruz, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for an incident reported in February 2007.

Racine County authorities say Cruz received a “withheld sentence, eight years probation, with a condition of one year in jail” until his probation was revoked in 2015, when he was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by six years of parole.

During the March 2025 search, authorities say they collected several electronic devices storing child pornography and a silicone sex doll the size of an infant.

When taken to the Racine County Jail, Cruz allegedly admitted to purchasing and using the sex doll, possessing child pornography and distributing it using the online platforms, Reddit and Kik.

Cruz is facing nine counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of a Child Sex Doll, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Sex Offender – Fail/Update Information.

“Thanks to the relentless work of extremely dedicated investigators, this disgusting pedophile is in custody where he belongs,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Hopefully, the criminal justice system will see how dangerous Cruz is and keep him away from children for a long, long time.”