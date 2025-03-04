OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek Police release more details regarding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Lillian Asala said she needed to get fresh air on Saturday, March 1, before leaving the house near South Pennsylvania Avenue and East Forest Hill Avenue on foot with no belongings around 4:30pm.

Asala’s last know location was Abendschein Park near Drexel and Clement in Oak Creek based on her cell phone location around 5:00 PM.

Her phone was found at the Skate Park on Sunday, March 2.

Missing Lillian Asala. Images courtesy of Oak Creek Police.

Asala was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans, and blue-and-white Nike shoes. She’s described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. She has blond hair and braces.

Missing Lillian Asala. Image courtesy of the Oak Creek Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.