GREENDALE — A former Greenfield police officer faces felony invasion of privacy charges for recording underage girls.

41 year old Fernando Bustos of Greendale used to work as a Security Coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee. He’s accused of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device to observe victims under the age of 18.

According to a criminal complaint, he was fired from the school and ordered to turn over his school laptop, which he initially refused to do. After seraching through his office, school administrators found a small black camera with an SD card inside that contained 379 videos from inside the high schol girl’s locker room. The time stamps on the videos ranged from May of 2024 to February of 2025.

One video even showed Bustos installing a camera inside a closed locker with grates that was was motion activated.

Police did not find any additional hidden cameras on the campus.

Bustos previously served as a police officer with the city of Greenfield. A warrant is out for his arrest. If convicted, he could face up to 3 years in prison.