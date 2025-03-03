MILWAUKEE — As two-way guard Ryan Rollins approached the end of his two-way contract, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly decided to convert his deal into a standard NBA contract for the rest of the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Rollins, 22, is in his third season in the NBA after being picked 44th overall in the 202 NBA Draft. His NBA career began with the Golden State Warriors, then began his second season with the Washington Wizards before joining the Bucks for three games last year.

How'd Ryan Rollins get this circus shot to go?! pic.twitter.com/U9wBgxGrNW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 15, 2025

In 39 games so far this season, Rollins is averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. In eight starts for the Bucks, the 6-foot-4 guard has put up 10.4 points per game on 39% from 3-point range. In addition to his shooting ability, Rollins is known best for his inspiring athleticism and defensive abilities on the perimeter.

With Rollins now occupying their remaining roster spot, the Bucks are also reportedly signing former Austin Spurs guard, Jamaree Bouyea to a two-way deal. The 25-year-old undrafted guard is averaging 20 points per game in the G League this season.