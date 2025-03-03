MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are hurt after a shooting overnight in Milwaukee near the city’s Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods.

At least three people were shot around 1:30 near the Cream City Social and Starr Communications at the intersection of Holton and Center Streets. Several dozen evidence markers were observed on the scene.

The three victims, a 21 year-old, a 23 year-old and a 26 year-old, sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and were conveyed to a local hospital for medical treatment. Their current conditions are not known.

Police say no one is in custody as of Monday morning.

