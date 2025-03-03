MILWAUKEE — A former Marquette University residence life employee is charged with altering data to secure a decade of free rent.

According to a criminal complaint, 40-year-old Michael Gerard is alleged to have altered billing data for the university apartment he was living in, giving the impression he didn’t owe any rent money between 2014 and 2024.

The complaint notes beginning in the Fall of 2014, Gerard started changing the status of his apartment at the Gilman complex at 17th and Wells Streets in the university’s internal residence life database. Gerard initially said his former boss had given him permission to use the apartment rent free, but then admitted he altered records out of fear a new director would not continue those prior permissions.

Gerard admitted to using his position within the Office of Residence Life to alter records for his own financial gain for around $63,500, according to the complaint.

Gerard faces two felonies for theft-false representation and computer crime for modifying data. If convicted on all charges, he faceds up to thirteen and a half years in prison and $35,000 dollars in fines.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: