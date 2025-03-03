MILWAUKEE — With the 2025 baseball season around the corner, Milwaukee Brewers fans have a ton of fun in store to kick off the season while also taking the time to properly honor the franchise’s late beloved icon, Bob Uecker.

Your Milwaukee Brewers kick off their home schedule on Monday, March 32 at 1:10 p.m. CST with a three-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals, followed by a four-game stretch versus the Cincinnati Reds from April 3 to 6.

Although Uecker’s public Celebration of Life will be held in August, the Home Opener will acknowledge the life and legacy of Bob Uecker with a moment of silence, Uecker patches on jerseys, his signature on the outfield grass and much more. They also have a limited supply of Bob Uecker jersey patches available for purchase as early as now.

If you’re one of the lucky fans with a special ticket package on the Terrace Level, you may be eligible for a special Jackson Chourio T-shirt.

There will be a pregame party including Brewers trivia as fans enter from the pedestrian bridge, where there will also be musical performances. On-site, there will also be special meet-and-greets with Brewers mascots, a Brew Crew photo booth, DJ booths, drumline performances from Ronald Reagan and South Division High Schools, and an appearance by the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Milwaukee-based singer and songwriter, Allison Mahal will sing the National Anthem with a special appearance from Valkyrie, a bald eagle from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

The Brewers are also welcoming select local food trucks to share their delicious offers at ‘The Alley,’ located in the left field Loge level.

Simply for attending the game, you can receive a 2025 Magnetic Schedule courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.

You can catch all the action, and any Brewers games you wish, on 620 WTMJ.