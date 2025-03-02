SALEM LAKES, Wis. — Two people remain on the run after an early morning high-speed chase across multiple counties leads to five arrests.

West Allis Police started to chase a white Chevy Tahoe with Illinois license plates around 1:15 a.m. on March 2 that was driving recklessly in the city. The chase then went into I-94 south heading, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, with the car weaving across lanes of traffic and even hitting a squad car.

Multiple police jurisdictions eventually joined the chase, deploying tire deflation devices along the highway.

The suspects eventually fled on State Highway 50 before turning onto Antioch Road (State Highway 83), with the car eventually stopping in front of Salem Grade School. Two people fled on foot while five others remained in the car. Those arrested were all 18 and 19 year olds from Illinois.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s officers confirmed that drugs and ammunition were found in the car, but no firearms. The two people that ran on foot remain at large, and it is unclear if they are armed.