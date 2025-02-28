Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Baraboo: Al. Ringling theater’s $1M renovation could bring Broadway shows to Baraboo.

Theater lovers in the Baraboo area who long to see Broadway tours and other top tier productions are getting closer to the possibility of those shows coming to town. The historic Al. Ringling Theatre is getting a $1 million upgrade. The Wisconsin Historical Society is installing an automated stage rigging system at the downtown venue that can achieve much quicker scene changes than the theater’s former manual system and, as a result, host a wider array of acts. The theater is closed for the installation of the modern stage transition system and is slated to reopen on March 13. The Wisconsin State Journal spoke with Brandon Merkle, technical director at Al. Ringling Theatre who said, he believes touring productions from Broadway and elsewhere would be able to bring in shows with the new rigging system in place. “This would be an incredible opportunity for the local communities to be exposed to arts and entertainment that they otherwise would not experience, and would generate both revenue and pride to the local artistic community,” The project’s cost is covered by donations received when the theater was gifted to the society last March by the Al. Ringling Theatre Friends group, which owned the theater from 1989 to 2024. Full Story

Oshkosh: Oshkosh Scholl District receives two laser drill presses to benefit students.

Any craftsman knows you need the right tool for the job. For students enrolled in construction, manufacturing and automotive courses in Oshkosh one of those tools is a laser drill. Now thanks to a generous donation, they have new ones. Both Oshkosh North and West high schools installed two new laser drill presses as part of a $10,000 donation from global electric motor manufacturer Regal Rexnord to the Oshkosh Area School District Education Foundation. the Oshkosh Northwestern reported that the district celebrated the donation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 20 at Oshkosh North High School. The new laser drill presses replace 50-year-old pieces of equipment and will serve approximately 435 students enrolled in construction, manufacturing and automotive courses. During the event, representatives of Regal Rexnord toured Oshkosh North’s CTE spaces and spoke of the importance of providing students with current, industry-standard tools to better prepare them for the workforce. In a statement the company said in part, “We are excited to support the Oshkosh Area School District with a donation from our Charitable Foundation. Supporting youth education is integral to Regal Rexnord’s goal of creating a better tomorrow.” Full Story