Milwaukee, WI (February 27, 2025) — The Thanalysis Show, a podcast hosted by Thanasis
Antetokounmpo, is thrilled to announce the return of “Thanalysis Live,” on March 29, 2025, at
Potawatomi Casino Hotel.
Thanalysis Live RETURNS to Milwaukee, presented by @gruber_law.— Thanalysis Show (@ThanalysisShow) February 27, 2025
March 29th at 7 pm (@potawatomi_mke). Open to all ages.
You don't want to miss it.
🎟️: https://t.co/BipzaL7mdS pic.twitter.com/88NPn6dOZ7
The second Thanalysis Live will feature an impressive lineup of high-profile
guests, ensuring an unforgettable night of entertainment, conversation and live podcast recording.
“The second Thanalysis Live is going to be crazy and a lot of fun. We’re really excited to host another
event in Milwaukee,” said Thanasis Antetokounmpo. “Thanks to Gruber Law Offices and Potawatomi
Casino Hotel for making this event possible for families, sports fans and Thanalysis fans to come together
in person. Get your tickets now, it’s going to be a great night with our fans.”
The evening will include a cast of special guests to be announced at a later date, as well as candid
conversations, thought-provoking discussions and surprise moments. Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss
this exclusive evening with a Milwaukee icon and NBA Champion.
In 2024, over 1,000 fans attended the first-ever Thanalysis Live show with special guest Giannis
Antetokounmpo and a surprise appearance from Stephen A. Smith at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. In
addition to the big names on stage, in attendance were several members from the Milwaukee Bucks,
including Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez. The Antetokounmpo brothers gave fans an exclusive look
into their lives, showcasing their stories of growth and brotherhood. Relive the 2024 event here.
2025 Event Details:
- Date: March 29, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)
- Venue: Potawatomi Hotel Casino, Milwaukee, Event Center on the 4th Floor
- Tickets: On sale NOW at Thanalysis Live 2025
Ticket Information:
Secure your seats NOW at Thanalysis Live 2025 You will not want to miss this unforgettable night.