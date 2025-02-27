Milwaukee, WI (February 27, 2025) — The Thanalysis Show, a podcast hosted by Thanasis

Antetokounmpo, is thrilled to announce the return of “Thanalysis Live,” on March 29, 2025, at

Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

Thanalysis Live RETURNS to Milwaukee, presented by @gruber_law.



March 29th at 7 pm (@potawatomi_mke). Open to all ages.



You don't want to miss it.



🎟️: https://t.co/BipzaL7mdS pic.twitter.com/88NPn6dOZ7 — Thanalysis Show (@ThanalysisShow) February 27, 2025

The second Thanalysis Live will feature an impressive lineup of high-profile

guests, ensuring an unforgettable night of entertainment, conversation and live podcast recording.

“The second Thanalysis Live is going to be crazy and a lot of fun. We’re really excited to host another

event in Milwaukee,” said Thanasis Antetokounmpo. “Thanks to Gruber Law Offices and Potawatomi

Casino Hotel for making this event possible for families, sports fans and Thanalysis fans to come together

in person. Get your tickets now, it’s going to be a great night with our fans.”

The evening will include a cast of special guests to be announced at a later date, as well as candid

conversations, thought-provoking discussions and surprise moments. Tickets are on sale now, don’t miss

this exclusive evening with a Milwaukee icon and NBA Champion.

In 2024, over 1,000 fans attended the first-ever Thanalysis Live show with special guest Giannis

Antetokounmpo and a surprise appearance from Stephen A. Smith at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. In

addition to the big names on stage, in attendance were several members from the Milwaukee Bucks,

including Bobby Portis Jr. and Brook Lopez. The Antetokounmpo brothers gave fans an exclusive look

into their lives, showcasing their stories of growth and brotherhood. Relive the 2024 event here.

2025 Event Details:

Date: March 29, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Venue: Potawatomi Hotel Casino, Milwaukee, Event Center on the 4th Floor

Tickets: On sale NOW at Thanalysis Live 2025

Ticket Information:

Secure your seats NOW at Thanalysis Live 2025 You will not want to miss this unforgettable night.