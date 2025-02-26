GREENDALE, Wisc.- Greendale Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that sideswiped one of the police squad’s vehicles.

The incident took place just before 10:30p.m. near the corner of Loomis Road and Grange Avenue on February 25.

The squad car was doing a traffic stop with a speeding vehicle, when a fast moving pick-up grazed the squad car, taking the side mirror off completely.

Source: Greendale Police Department

Greendale Police posted footage of the incident, and say they are searching for the owner of a gray Toyota Tundra or Tacoma pick-up truck on their Facebook page.

The police remind residents to use caution when driving past an emergency vehicle with activated lights.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver should contact Greendale Police.