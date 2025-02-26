KENOSHA, Wis. — A Tuesday evening fire spread from a camper trailer to a Kenosha home, claiming the life of one man whose identity is being withheld out of respect to his next of kin.

According to a statement by Kenosha Fire Chief, Daniel Tilton, crews responded to a home on the 4800-block of 14th Ave just after 6:45 p.m. CST on Tuesday, February 25. Upon arrival, it was clear the fire was spreading from a camper trailer, which was fully engulfed.

Crews first addressed the home itself, preventing any serious damage or spread from outside of the home to the interior. They searched it and ultimately, couldn’t find anyone inside.

Their focus was turned to the camper, where the fire was more severe and ultimately, the body of a man was recovered.

At this stage of Kenosha Fire & Kenosha Police officials’ investigation, it remains unclear what caused the fire or how extensive the damages ultimately were.

Fire personnel from the Village of Bristol, Pleasent Prairie Paris, Somers and Newport helped backfill City of Kenosha crews who were preoccupied fighting this fire while local police managed the flow of traffic.