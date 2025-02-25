MILWAUKEE – Coming off a down year in fundraising that dipped below $10 million, United Performing Arts Fund will officially announce a goal of $10.7 million when the arts funding engine kicks off its annual campaign. “The significance of this number is it’s a 16 % year over year increase,” explained Annemarie Scobey-Polachek, UPAF President and CEO.

This will be Scobey Polachek’s first campaign at the helm since she took the job in 2024. She told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News the arts community is still recovering from the COVID shut down, and the higher dollar amount is very much needed. That said, Milwaukee is still the envy arts communities in much larger cities. “We are the largest performing arts fund in the nation, and one of just a handful. Most cities are not fortunate enough to have one organization that raises funds for so many,” Scobey-Polachek said.

The official launch of the campaign is Tuesday night at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Scobey-Polachek shared the event will feature performances from UPAF member groups, “…the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. There will be a number from Frankenstein the Musical that Skylight is putting on, and also a performance by the ballet.”

Patrons will be directed to https://upaf.org/ to contribute, and learn more about the annual Ride for the Arts, Presented by Miller Lite. Registration for that June 1st event is open now.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: