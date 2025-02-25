MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man pleads not guilty for crashing into a school bus, causing it to flip and injure the driver on Milwaukee’s south side.

22-year-old Kalid Osman faces felony 2nd degree reckless injury and misdemeanor reckless driving causing bodily harm over the incident on February 20.

Milwaukee Police responded around 6:20am to a 911 call of a crash between a school bus and car near 16th and Wilbur Avenue. The speeding car hit the back of the bus, which caused it to flip on its left side. The 45-year-old school bus driver was injured in the crash, and taken to the hospital with a concussion.

According to the criminal complaint, Osman admitted that “he was racing another car on West Wilbur Avenue at the time… [then] he attempted to brake, but that he collided with the bus causing it to flip”. He was also taken to the hospital for his injuries before being arrested.

School bus damaged in crash at 16th and Wilbur. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County District Attorney.

Osman made his initial appearance in court on February 22, and plead not guilty to all the charges. Cash bond was set at $750. He is due back in court on March 18.