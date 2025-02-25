CHICAGO — Deep dish pizza fans will have less options from a Chicago restaurant chain as it closes 3 locations across Wisconsin.

Lou Malnati’s closed its locations in Greenfield, Oak Creek, and Waukesha, according to their website. The full restaurant in Brookfield and the carryout/delivery location in Fox Point remain open.

Lou Malnati’s restaurant closures per their website.

Lou Malnati’s expanded into Wisconsin in December of 2019 with its Fox Point location, expanding to Brookfield in 2020, Greenfield and Waukesha in 2021, and Oak Creek in 2022. The chain is well known for its deep dish pizzas, and has restaurants in Illinois, Indiana, and Arizona.