You know them for their commercials and quality furniture, but how does a legacy business like Biltrite begin? Today on WTMJ Conversations, Marty and Randi from Biltrite Furniture sit down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss how the business began, growing up in a furniture store, predicting style trends, the furniture and funeral home connection, and much more. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.