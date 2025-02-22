MADISON, Wisc.- One family is displaced after an apartment burns in Madison.

The fire was first reported just after 4:30p.m. on Friday near the corner of Jana Lane and Thompson Drive.

Numerous 911 phone calls were received by the Dane County Communications Center according to the Madison Fire Department.

Crews reported visible smoke from two second story windows. The Engine 8 crew advanced a hose line into the building, quickly located and extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to a closet in a second story apartment unit.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is working with the family of the apartment. The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate is available at this time.