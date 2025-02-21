Writer James Wigderson is well known in Wisconsin as a voice of conservatism and common sense when it comes to politics.

He’s also a regular contributor to the Political Power Hour on Newsradio 620 WTMJ, which airs weekdays, from 9–10 a.m. His twice-weekly newsletter, Wigderson Library and Pub, is a reader-supported publication which offers James unique takes on everything from culture to politics.

Wigderson is also a big fan of travel, and he sat down with Steve Scaffidi for a fascinating look at what he, and his lovely wife Doreen, learned from their many trips around Europe and the country.