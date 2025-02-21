MILWAUKEE — Space heaters are being blamed for a large apartment fire early this morning on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The blaze at the Willow Court Apartments near 89th and Lynx forced 20 residents to evacuate, and crews say it appears to have been caused by space heaters being too close to flammable materials.

“We had an apartment filled with residents at the time of arrival. Beyond the complexity of fighting a fire, we also had the fact that we were trying to get a bunch of people rescued from that building,” Batallion Chief Nickolas Troust told reporters Friday. Troust added firefighters had to evacuate three people from a balcony.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is assiting seven people who have been displaced.

