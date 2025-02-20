MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are injured after a school bus involved in a multi-car crash flips over on Milwaukee’s south side.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. near 16th and West Wilbur Avenue. Police say a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed disregarded the stop sign and collided with a school bus causing the bus to flip.

The 45-year-old driver and sole occupant of the bus was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.