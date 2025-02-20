Make the most of the time off from school and work by planning a spring break getaway right here in Wisconsin. Communities around the state offer island adventures, family fun and unexpected activities. Here’s to the perfect Wisconsin staycation.

Go chasing waterfalls in Florence County

Families who love the outdoors should have Florence County on their radar for a spring break getaway.The county in northern Wisconsin is peppered with waterfalls for a sightseeing spectacle.Spring is an ideal season to scope out waterfalls as the snowmelt gets rivers running fast and full.

Visit the Wild Rivers Interpretive Center to scout out your waterfall route.Here, you’ll learn about the pristine wilderness of Florence County and get information on what waterfalls to see and other outdoor activities to do in the area.Be sure to include LaSalle Falls on the Pine River on your itinerary.Water rushes over the edge of a 22-foot drop for an impressive splash.

When you’re hungry, head over to Spread Eagle for Ash’s restaurant.Guests enjoy genuine hospitality and creative, well-made food.You’ll savor crafted dishes like crispy goat cheese balls and blackened yellowfin tuna.

A family outing of football, food and fun in Green Bay (Brown County)

Make Green Bay your destination for legendary family fun this spring break. Start by booking a tour of the iconic Lambeau Field.

Spring break is a great time to get a sneak peek of Lambeau before the football world descends on Green Bay in late April for the 2025 NFL Draft.The Packers offer a variety of tour options for you to take in all the football glory.That includes touring the stadium, the Packers Hall of Fame, a trolley tour and more.

Follow up your tour with a tasty meal at Margarita’s.The restaurant near Lambeau Field has a menu full of Tex-Mex dishes that all members of your travel party will love.For more fun and games, visit The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley.The bowling center features 60 lanes and an arcade with classic games and cutting-edge technology like virtual reality games.Consider visiting Friday nights for cosmic bowling!

Plan an island getaway right here in Wisconsin (Bayfield County)

Spend spring break on island time right here in Wisconsin! There’s no need to head out of state to be surrounded by water when you can plan a trip to Madeline Island!With fewer visitors than summer, spring is an excellent time to explore Madeline Island and Bayfield.

Start by checking into The Inn on Madeline Island.They offer a range of accommodations for travel parties.The hotel rooms are a perfect fit for couples and smaller families, while larger groups can rent entire houses and condos.Keep an eye out for The Glabins. These custom-built, upscale cabins are expected to open to visitors this spring.

Get outdoors while you’re on Madeline Island with a visit to Big Bay State Park.Open year-round, hike 7 miles of trails that wind through the park and along the coastline. To warm up, head back to mainland Bayfield and take in a show at The Backstage.

The intimate venue at the Big Top Chautauqua hosts offseason performances by local artists and touring acts.Visit on March 14 and 15 for Ireland Calling, a St. Patrick’s Day celebration full of Irish music, dance and food!

Start your winter getaway at TravelWisconsin.com