Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Sheboygan: Marina recertified as Wisconsin Clean Marina.

Winning an award is nice. Winning it a second time is better. The Harbor Centre Marina achieved recognition as a clean marina, joining about two dozen others in the state to commit to pollution prevention, wildlife protection and sustainable practices in Wisconsin waters. Sheboygan’s marina, established in 1993 and first certified as a Wisconsin Clean Marina in 2010, was recertified by the Wisconsin Clean Marina Program, administered by the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Program and partner groups. The Sheboygan Press quoted a news release from the Marina in which Nicholas Warminsky, new marina manager, said “Harbor Centre Marina has been a longtime certified clean marina. It is important for the marina to continue this tradition and remain (environmentally) friendly.” Achieving the certification can create a healthier environment for boaters and recreation and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, as the program verifies the marinas comply with state and federal pollution and safety laws. To achieve certification, marinas must implement applicable mandatory and program-required best management practices from the WCM certification checklist. Full Story

Milwaukee: Celebrate Fred Usinger Day with a free brat and a beer.

Nothing is a more Wisconsin combination than a beer and a brat. One of the names closely associated with brats is Fred Usinger. To celebrate Usinger’s 145 years in Milwaukee, Old German Beer Hall is throwing a party for a very Milwaukee holiday ,Fred Usinger Day, in a very Milwaukee way: free brats and beer. On Feb. 23 Old German Beer Hall will hand out free brats (one per person) while supplies last from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you need something to wash down your brat, a keg of Hofbräu Munich beer will be tapped with Fritz Usinger, the great-grandson of Fred Usinger and president of Usinger’s today. The beer in the keg will be free until it runs out. The Journal Sentinel reported that this is the 18th Old German Beer Hall celebration for Fred Usinger Day, a holiday that is recognized by the city of Milwaukee and the county. The free brats will be a special recipe made just for Old German Beer Hall, made with Hofbrau Dunkel lager and applewood smoked bacon. Full Story

La Crosse: Airport continues new airlines and restaurant options.

The La Crosse Regional Airport has big plans in store for the travel industry locally, from attracting competing airlines to a potential new restaurant to service those awaiting their flights. Efforts to attract a new airline and the need for a new food and drink concession were topics of interest at the La Crosse Aviation Board meeting on Monday. Reporting in the La Crosse Tribune stated that as part of the efforts to build relationships with new airlines, the airport has officially hired a new air service consulting agency called Crawford, Murphy & Tilly. JD Roberts, business manager at the airport told the paper, “They run air service development around the country and work with airports our size to really advance our agenda and try to get air airlines to understand the excellent possibilities of working with La Crosse.” In January, the La Crosse airport received $250,000 from the county to aid in their efforts to bring in another airline, in addition to the existing American Airlines services. Recently, Roberts met with six total airlines, including American Airlines, who currently service the La Crosse area, and Delta, who previously serviced the area. Full Story