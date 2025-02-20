Two months out from the NFL Draft in Green Bay and fans are getting a detailed look at what the big event will look like in and around Lambeau Field.

The NFL and the Packers on Wednesday released a trio of renderings showing the draft’s layout around Lambeau as well as a more detailed look at the ‘draft theater’ and ‘draft stage’.

According to the NFL, the draft’s footprint will cover more than 800,000 square feet, 250,000 square feet of which will be the ‘draft theater’ on the stadiuim’s east and northeast sides.

“It’s exciting to see these renderings. The draft is really starting to take shape,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “It looks like a great setup. All fans and attendees will be treated to an exciting event, and we’re proud to have Lambeau Field featured so prominently.”

The NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay April 24th through April 26th. More information on the Draft can be found here.