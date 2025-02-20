MILWAUKEE — Several cars remain frozen to the ground on Milwaukee’s east side after a broken water main met subzero temperatures.

The water froze around cars parked near Pleasant Street and Franklin Place. Milwaukee Water Works Superintendent Patrick Pauly says the city will try to thaw the ice using calcium chloride.

Frozen cars on Milwaukee’s east side

Frozen cars on Milwaukee’s east side

Pauly confirmed to the city’s Public Works Committee Thursday that the leak in question has since been repaired. He adds residents should not attempt DIY methods to get their cars out of the frozen water.

“[They’re] dangerous, not only to the person but to the vehicle. There is a certain amount of patience required here, unfortunately,” Pauly tells WTMJ. He adds that those who are able to should move their vehicles to a different location, since once the calcium chloride initially melts the ice, there is the possibility of a re-freeze in the area due to ongoing cold temperatures.

The city has already seen nearly 200 water main breaks in 2025: 135 in January and over 60 so far in February.