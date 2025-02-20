MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their beloved Sixth Man, Bobby Portis for 25 of the final 29 regular-season games of the season after the forward/center unknowingly used a substance on the league’s ban list.

The suspension was first reported by Senior NBA Insider, Chris Haynes. Soon after, it was confirmed by ESPN’s Shams Charania, who obtained a statement from Portis’ agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports & Entertainment.

Bartelstein claims that Portis accidentally took a pill called Tramadol, which he says was put on the NBA’s banned substances list this past Spring. However, Portis’ agent claims that he thought he was taking Toradol for discomfort associated with an elbow injury.

He said it was an “honest mistake that was made because of the similarity in the names of the drugs and the fact they both serve a very similar purpose.”

It’s unclear whether Portis and/or the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will appeal the suspension. He released the following statement via the Bucks:

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis said. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Bartelstein concluded his statement saying “This has been incredibly difficult for [Bobby], but he will accept his penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court.”

They claim that Bobby’s assistant mixed the two substances up and accidentally provided the wrong prescription to the 30-year-old forward in his fifth year in Milwaukee.

You can read the full statement here:

Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports to ESPN on client Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension, detailing what took place: https://t.co/sB9vmPVYxA pic.twitter.com/tVvbotBJlt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in roughly 25 minutes per game.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

RELATED: Seven Chilean nationals charged with running pro athlete burglary ring; targets included Bucks F Bobby Portis