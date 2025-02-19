KENOSHA, Wis. — Voters denied the Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) Referendum requesting $23M per year to address a significant budget deficit during Tuesday night’s Spring Primary, which KUSD leaders suggest could trickle down to students and faculty alike.

53.92% of Kenosha voters (10,586 people) rejected the referendum, while 9,048, or 46.08%, voted in favor of it. Ultimately, the referendum would’ve provided approx. $115M for the Kenosha Unified School District, which they say is projecting a budget deficit of $19M for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

“The district’s budget challenges will worsen as the costs of utilities, health insurance, transportation and salaries continue to increase, outpacing any funding increases KUSD might see from the state,” a statement issued by KUSD reads.

KUSD leaders say their team of administrators and board members will analyze their financial situation and work on budget reductions, which will impact operations across the area.

“This outcome does not diminish our community’s strong support for our schools. Instead, it indicates that the proposed referendum was not the right solution at this time,” said KUSD Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss. “We appreciate our community’s engagement, thoughtful questions, and commitment to our students throughout this process.

“Unfortunately, we must now make difficult decisions regarding potential reductions to programs, services and staffing to ensure a balanced budget for the coming school year.”

