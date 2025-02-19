Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Verona: Dane County Humane Society seeks donations for orphaned bobcats.

When you think about the Humane Society you probably think of cats, dogs and maybe a ferret or two. The Dane County Humane Society is looking for donations to help a more exotic pair of animals. They are trying to raise $5,000 to cover the cost of caring for two bobcats from the Verona area who have been at its Wildlife Center for the last six months. The bobcats were dehydrated and malnourished when they were admitted as orphaned bobkittens a few days apart in August 2024. Believed to be brothers, they were estimated to be just 12-16 weeks old — too young to have been separated from their mother and survive on their own, according to the Humane Society. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that in addition to medical treatment, the bobcats have been receiving a diet including pheasants, rodents and venison. The Humane Society said that as they’ve grown, so have their appetites and it costs about $200 a week to feed the animals. The Humane Society said bobkittens have the lowest chance of survival in January and February, facing challenges including scarce food, subzero temperatures and predators. Wildlife Center workers hope to keep the animals through the winter before releasing them. Full Story

Wisconsin Rapids: Council to discuss extending mayoral term to four years.

What length of time is appropriate to expect results from your job? That’s the question at the heart of a discussion going on in Wisconsin Rapids where the Common Council is considering a proposal to extend the mayoral term from two to four years. Proponents of the change argue that a two-year term is too short for a mayor to effectively lead and accomplish their goals. The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune quoted Jeff Penzkover, District 4 alderperson, said as he introduced the proposal, “I personally don’t think two years is enough time to accomplish the goals that people have in mind when they get these positions.” The city’s first mayors served one- or two-year terms beginning in 1900 and have served two-year terms since. Proposals to extend the length of the mayor’s term were last discussed in 2017 and 2012 but were not moved forward. The Common Council agreed in 2012 to extend the term lengths for city clerk, treasurer and attorney to four years but could not agree on a change to the mayor’s office. Full Story

Madison: Madison woman creates elaborate snow labyrinths that most people will never see.

Artists create their art for the sake of the art. When Anne Drehfal sets out to create one of her colossal landscape art pieces, she knows the odds are against her. Few will ever see it, and shortly it will be just a memory. Her latest creation was a 150-foot snow labyrinth in Madison’s Olin Park last week. Just a day after carving it out with snowshoes, the intricate pattern of swirls, petals and hearts was buried under 4 inches of fresh snow. That doesn’t matter to Drehfal, The creation is the point. She told the State Journal, “I have made them on lakes on windy days where, by the time I’m done, where I started was already windswept. I think it’s part of the beauty of it, sort of the ephemeral nature or the temporariness, because for me, it’s a walking meditation.” Drehfal will often post a pin on a Google map to show friends where they can find the pieces, if they want to walk the labyrinth before it’s gone. Labyrinths are the most inefficient path one can take from one point to another. Full Story