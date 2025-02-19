TAMPA, FLORIDA — The U.S. Department of Justice has unsealed a criminal complaint charging seven men from Chile with organizing a burglary ring targeting professional athletes in the U.S., including Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

According to the criminal complaint, the individuals were members of a South American Theft Group that targeted high-profile athletes in the National Football League (“NFL”) and National Basketball Association (“NBA”), all of whom were away or playing in professional games at the times of the burglaries. These individuals stole valuables worth over $2 million.

On November 2, 2024, Portis’s home in River Hills was burglarized during a game at Fiserv Forum. A safe containing several watches, chains, personal items, jewelry, and cash was stolen, along with a designer suitcase and designer bags. The total value of property stolen was approximately $1.484 million.

Portis posted initially on X November 3rd, asking anyone with information on the burglary to come forward.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to [email protected]. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

The ring is also charged with targeting athletes on the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Memphis Grizzlies.

The seven Chilean men have been charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

