MILWAUKEE — One week after Milwaukee Police officer Daniel Gonzales was injured in a shooting at 27th and Wisconsin, the 34-year-old is expected to be released from the hospital later today.

Gonzales was one of two officers responding to the scene where Isaiah Stott was walking down the street firing shots with a long-rifle. Stott fired at the officers, injuring Gonzales in the calf and the side of his chest. His partner returned fire striking and killing Stott.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: More details about the police shooting that left one dead and an officer injured

Gonzales’s partner has over 8 years of service and is now on administrative duty for firing his weapon. Oak Creek Police are leading the investigation.

Gonzales’s family, friend and co-workers plan to gather at Froedtert Hospital for his release this afternoon.

