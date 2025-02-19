MILWAUKEE- It’s not often you get called to take part in spring training with the Brewers in Arizona, but that’s the case for three children patients that are part of Aurora Health Care across Wisconsin.

Dr. Kevin Dahlman, Medical Director of Aurora Children’s Health says the trip is part of a partnership with the Brewers to give children and their families time to enjoy life as they go through medical procedures.

“This is what really keeps them grounded and to be able to think about what we can do to celebrate life,” said Dr. Dahlman. “To be able to do that and to get out of the health care setting and for them to be able to see what it really means to enjoy life.”

This is the fourth year that Aurora Health Care and the Brewers have been able to make this event happen.

Patients include 8-year-old Blake Baker, who earlier this year suffered from a benign brain tumor.

Baker was is surgery for 11-hours to get the tumor removed and his family says he will need to be monitored for the rest of his life.

But on Wednesday, Baker was excited to go to Arizona where he hopes to meet with his favorite player, right-fielder, Jackson Chourio.

“It’s been so surreal to be invited to do this,” said Baker’s mother. “Especially after the tough year that we’ve had, it’s just really nice to get to spend some time together with family.”

The same can be said for G.W. Taylor and his daughter Natasha, who has Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva which causes muscle and connective tissue to gradually turn to bone.

“She goes to a lot of therapy,” said Taylor. “Swimming, physical, ballet, just to keep her limbs moving. This is a huge break, even if it’s for a few days, it’s a break that she needs.”

Tyler Morano and his family are looking forward to spending time down in Arizona as well.

Morano is diagnosed with progressive hearing loss and his parents were extremely grateful to be invited to the Brewers spring training.

“I’m really excited for his to experience everything, said Morano’s mother Kristine. “I think the Brewers have a lot of special things in store for these kids and I’m really looking forward to seeing the excitement take place.”

During the next few days Baker, Taylor, and Morano will not only get a chance to interact with the Brewers during their warm-ups, but they’ll also be invited to throw the first pitch as part of Saturday’s first game against the Cincinnati Reds for the start of the Cactus League season.