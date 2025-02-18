WAUKESHA — A Waukesha alderman with a history of criminal convictions is back in custody after allegations of stalking from an ex-girlfriend.

A former girlfriend of Alderman Cory Payne reported he has been harassing her for several weeks, knew her whereabouts, and would not stop contacting her.

Based upon the initial investigation, Payne was booked into the Waukesha County Jail Monday for stalking.

Payne has prior convictions for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in 2023 stemming from allegations of slapping an elementary school-aged child in the leg. Payne was sentenced to one year probation for each charge.

WTMJ has reached out to Alderman Payne’s office for comment on Monday’s arrest.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly released the following statement Tuesday:

I was made aware of the arrest of Alderman Cory Payne, District 15. As always, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the issue is fully adjudicated in Court. The alleged action is a serious crime and should be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities. I respect the judicial process and will monitor this case as it navigates through the criminal justice system.

Payne’s current term as Waukesha District 15 alderman runs through April of this year.

