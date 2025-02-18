UPDATE at 9:35 a.m. on 2/18/2025: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identifies the 4 year old who died as Jainadia Littie. They are ruling her death as a homicide.

MILWAUKEE — A four-year-old is dead after a shooting late Monday near 39th and Sheridan on Milwaukee’s north side.

The child was taken from the scene to a hospital, where they later died. Two adults, aged 21 and 45 years old, are in custody.

The shooting is one of two overnight in the city; at the other near 49th and Hope, a victim is expected to survive. No one is in custody connected to that shooting.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: