MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee bar and restaurant on a busy corner of downtown just east of Deer District is shutting its doors.

The Third Street Tavern first opened on the northeast corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Highland Avenue in 2018, taking over from previous tenant Cantina Milwaukee. But the business Tuesday said an ongoing dispute with their property’s owner left them with no choice but to permanently close the restaurant.

“Unfortunately, after over a year of pleading with the property owner to fix key infrastructure and safety issues, they wouldn’t come to the table with terms that allow us to properly manage and operate our business. It became clear that they were not interested in investing in the building or saving us as a tenant,” the business posted on their Facebook page Tuesday. The property owner could not be reached for comment.

Third Street Tavern was run by Cream City Concepts, which also owns Who’s on Third, Who’s on Layton, and Oak Barrel Public House.

You can view the business’s full Facebook post below: