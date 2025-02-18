MADISON — Tonight before the Wisconsin Legislature, Governor Tony Evers will deliver his 2025-27 biennial budget address, which includes eliminating income taxes on tips and several spending proposals targeting Wisconsin’s youth population and families.

“I’m asking Republicans and Democrats to work together to pass my comprehensive plan to lower everyday, out-of-pocket costs for working families. Wisconsinites need a leg up to be able to finally get ahead—on utility bills, on child care costs, on groceries, medication, and doctor visits, and everything in between. And I’ve got a plan to do just that.” says Evers in a portion of the budget speech obtained by WTMJ.

The speech will lay out a $2 billion tax relief proposal, which the Governor says will lower property taxes and eliminate the sales tax on “several everyday expenses”.

In his State of the State address last month, Governor Evers dubbed 2025 “The Year Of The Kid”. His budget address will ask for bipartisan support to invest over $300 million to remove lead from Wisconsin service lines, bubblers, schools, homes, and child care centers.

“In the last few weeks, Wisconsin has seen cases of lead poisoning in kids who were exposed to dangerous levels of lead at school. At school, folks. That should never happen anywhere in Wisconsin. Period. We have to work together to fix this,” reads a portion of the Governor’s address.

Other expected proposals in the budget address include a planned elimination of taxes on tips, a new ag economist position in state government, and the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board to crack down on prescription price gouging.

Earlier this week, the Governor laid out a $500 million plan to reform the state’s correctional system that will also be a part of the budget proposal. That plan would begin with completing construction on a youth facility in Dane County, in order to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake school. The two youth prisons in Irma have long been troubled with abuse of inmates and staff.

Evers’s plan then calls for closing the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez by 2029, and converting the state’s oldest prison in Waupun to a medium security “vocational village” for expanded job training. Both facilities have been described as inhumane by incarcerated individuals and faced in-custody deaths.

“It’s falling apart, it’s 127 years old, and no amount of money can bring it back to a state where they can actually do their job,” Allouez Village President Jim Rafter tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News regarding GBCI. Rafter adds if the plan is approved, the village has a vision for redeveloping the prison into a mix of commercial, residential, retail and entertainment space.

Immediately after Governor Evers’ address tonight, Republican lawmakers will offer their rebuttal.

