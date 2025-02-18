MADISON, Wisc. – Current State Superintendent Jill Underly and candidate Brittany Kinser will be facing off in April’s spring election for leading the Department of Public Instruction in Wisconsin.

Underly has lead the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction since she was elected to the role back in 2021.

Kinser was a former special education teacher and a non-profit group executive director and has said that more needs to be done in Wisconsin to help increase the reading and writing comprehension level at all public school districts.

Underly has campaigned to get more teachers hired in the state and led the highest rates of student graduation with 90.5%. Underly has also secured more than $10.5 Million in federal funding to help support special education programs in the state during her time at State Superintendent.

On Tuesday night, Underly received 37% of the vote to become the incumbent candidate while Kinser followed closely behind gaining 35% of the vote.

While the race for the leading the Department of Public Instruction in non-partisan, both candidates have been funded by both state parties to help with their campaigns across the state.

As of recent campaign reports, Underly has been able to raise up to $132,000 where as Kinser has been able to raise $508,000, making this the most expensive race for the Department of Public Instruction ever.

Voters will return to the polls on April 1st, to make their final decision on where education moves forward in Wisconsin.