ROYALTON, Wis. — Multiple citations filed for the man accused of rear-ending a school bus in Waupaca County.

Waupaca County Sheriff‘s deputies responded just before 4pm on February 11 to Highway 54 and Pine Street in the town of Royalton in central Wisconsin. The investigation showed a school bus was stopped and letting students off the bus when a truck pulling a trailer failed to stop, and rear-ended the bus.

​Two students had just gotten off the bus and one was actively getting off the bus at the time of the crash. One student was still on the bus. Police say no serious injuries were reported.

30-year-old Jordan Gilbo of Waupaca faces 4 citations including reckless driving and endangering safety, failing to stop while a bus is unloading, operating while on a suspended license, and not having his vehicle registered. He’s due back in court on March 26.