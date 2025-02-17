WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crews are working to repair a water main break on Highway 100 in West Allis.

West Allis officials say crews are working on salting the area due to ice, leaving only one lane of traffic open from Washington Street to Walker Street going northbound.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 6:00 p.m. on February 17, but officials anticipate the road being closed through February 19 for additional road repairs.

City administrators strongly advise avoiding this area or using extreme caution to ensure the safety of drivers and working crews throughout the day.