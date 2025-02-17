Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: Wisconsin DNR confirms avian flu in wild duck on Lake Michigan.

Earlier this month hundreds of red-breasted mergansers were found sick or dead along Lake Michigan in the Chicago area earlier this month, with officials suspecting avian flu as the cause of the deaths. Now Wisconsin wildlife officials have identified the highly contagious avian influenza virus in wild ducks along Lake Michigan off the coast of Milwaukee. According to WPR, The state Department of Natural Resources reported on Friday that laboratory tests had identified the virus in a wild merganser recently collected in Milwaukee County. In a from the DNR, officials also received reports of sick or dead mergansers and other waterfowl along the shoreline in Racine and Kenosha counties. The reports involved fewer than 50 birds total. Tom Finley, director of education at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Milwaukee, said he has been talking with their visitors about the virus and urging people not to approach or collect dead birds they might encounter. The avian flu virus has been identified in other wild bird species. The majority of reported deaths have been in swans and Canada geese, according to the DNR. State officials have identified the virus in six Wisconsin counties since December, including Dane, Brown, St. Croix and Wood. Full Story

Dane: Snowmobile trails open in Dane County.

It was news that snow lovers in Wisconsin were waiting for, a few snowmobile trails in Dane County are finally open and riders are taking advantage of the first day of the season. Dane County Parks announced in a press release that snowmobile trails in the NW and NC regions opened Saturday. Snowmobile groups are now flocking to the trails. WKOW spoke Sam Landes, the Director of the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs and Dane County Council Snowmobile clubs. Landes has over 50 years of experience snowmobiling. Not surprisingly, he’s excited to return to the trails this year with his group of riders. “We expect heavy traffic this afternoon. Once the word gets out, you can see the sleds trickling and you’re gonna see more and more machines as they’re out there,” he said. The trails are opening a little bit later than usual this year, but heavy winter storms the past few days made it possible to open some of the trails in the county. The snowmobiling season is expected to last for at least a couple of weeks or more depending on snow totals. Full Story

Kenosha: New therapy dog brings “Joy” to Kenosha County deputies.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has a new employee, ad her job is give comfort to stressed out deputies. Joy, an 11-week-old Australian Labradoodle, will serve as the office’s new therapy dog. The idea of having a support dog for deputies came from the office’s internal peer support group. The group found a kennel that donated Joy and the office also received a donation from a citizen for equipment and training. The Kenosha News reported that initial funding for the Joy came from Linda Angel in memory of her late daughter, Erin Angel, who was a probation officer. Sgt. Colin Coultrip told Kenosha News that the Sheriff’s Office is consistently finding new ways to support the mental health of its deputies. “We’re trying to push away the stigma against mental health. Thankfully we have the opportunity to make mental health better here for us,” he said. Detective Adam Barnard was selected from KCSO personnel to be Joy’s handler. Full Story