MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Spring Primary is set for Tuesday, February 18, which includes one statewide race to narrow down the candidates for State Superintendent for Public Instruction.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reminds voters that polls on February 18 will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and voters who are in line by 8:00 p.m. will be eligible to cast their ballot.

Voters can register to vote at the polls on Election Day as long as they bring proof of residency, which are paper documents that contain the voter’s name and current address, and a valid photo ID. Photo IDs can be obtained for free from any Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles location.

If voters are casting absentee ballots, those must be returned by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day to their municipal clerk.

Voters can find what is on their specific ballot by using the “What’s On My Ballot” feature on the MyVoteWisconsin website.